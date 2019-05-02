New version of TT marks 20 years of sports model

As a modern icon, few have the pedigree of the Audi TT. There a new version of the compact sports car now with a tauter exterior design, more powerful engines, a wider range of standard equipment now available in Ireland.

It has been 20 years since the first Audi TT and from the start it has been synonymous with driving pleasure. Audi say that this one is a comprehensive update an even sportier character, power and equipment upgrades that they say makes the car even more compelling.

Audi now offers two more powerful direct-injection petrol engines for the new TT: The entry 197 hp badged the 40 TFSI1 and 245 hp badged the 45 TFSI2.

The engines also have a gasoline particulate filter. With a new seven-gear S tronic, the lower gears now have a shorter ratio for better driving dynamics. With the 40 TFSI1 the TT Coupé accelerates from 0 to 100 km in 6.6 seconds, while the 45 TFSI2 does it in just 5.9 seconds.

For the more powerful engine, Audi offers the option of either manual front wheel drive, or quattro all-wheel drive with a 7 speed S tronic gearbox, for even better traction and driving dynamics.

The exterior design of the new TT is now more progressive and sharper. The Singleframe radiator grille is highly sculpted, with large side air intakes emphasising the car’s firm hold on the road. At the rear, horizontal lines also underscore the width of the compact sports car.

