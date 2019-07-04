New urban crossover utility vehicle due in Irish showrooms in September

They’re coming at us with ever-increasing haste and here’s another one. Kia is bringing out its new XCeed, which it describes as an urban crossover utility vehicle (CUV) combining compact SUV practicality with the sporty packaging and engaging handling of a hatchback.

It is offered as a sporty alternative to traditional SUVs with comparable levels of space for occupants and luggage. Kia bosses say that it is designed to engage drivers with sporty handling and a comfortable, assured ride, while providing a more commanding view of the road ahead than a conventional hatchback.

“This latest addition to the Kia portfolio takes the Ceed model family in a bold new direction, showing the breadth of Kia’s imagination and ambition in the compact family car segment,” said Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe.

“The C-segment is the second largest class in the European market, and, thanks to a broadening range of body types, is set to take on greater importance in the years ahead. The expanded Ceed range now offers buyers more choice in this class than any other manufacturer.”

You have to admit that it is pretty stylish and is something different to the other models in the Ceed range. The only body panels carried over from its five-door hatchback sibling are the front doors; and while the wheelbase remains the same as other models, this car’s front and rear overhangs are extended over the five-door hatchback model by 25 mm at the front (to 905 mm) and 60 mm at the rear (to 840 mm).

The rear is dominated by its steeply-angled fastback tailgate, and a rear ‘deck’ trailing edge which sits 60mm higher than that of the Ceed five-door hatchbackand comes with a choice of 16-inch or 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels.

Ground clearance is 174mm on 16-inch wheels and 184mm on 18-inch wheels while wheel arch and side sill cladding and silver roof rails lend the car a tougher, SUV-like presence, with the metallic valance in the rear bumper enhancing this effect.

New tail-lights emit a slim LED light signature and heavily-creased lines running horizontally across the tailgate and rear bumper give the car a wider, more stable posture.

