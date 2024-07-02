New University of Galway SU President describes Dáil bill on student accommodation as vital protection

Faye Ní Dhomhnaill has officially taken up the role of President of University of Galway Students’ Union.

The Law, English and Performing Arts graduate previously served as Vice President for the Irish language, and takes over the presidency from Dean Kenny.





It comes on the day that a Sinn Féin bill will be debated in the Dáil which is seeking to ban mandatory 51-week leases for student accommodation

This is something the SU has been campaigning for, and Faye says it’s vital the bill passes this evening:

