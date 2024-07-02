New University of Galway SU President describes Dáil bill on student accommodation as vital protection
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Faye Ní Dhomhnaill has officially taken up the role of President of University of Galway Students’ Union.
The Law, English and Performing Arts graduate previously served as Vice President for the Irish language, and takes over the presidency from Dean Kenny.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It comes on the day that a Sinn Féin bill will be debated in the Dáil which is seeking to ban mandatory 51-week leases for student accommodation
This is something the SU has been campaigning for, and Faye says it’s vital the bill passes this evening:
The post New University of Galway SU President describes Dáil bill on student accommodation as vital protection appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Public meeting to introduce international mental health movement to Connemara
Mental Health Ireland is hosting an event in Clifden later today to introduce the international m...
Councillor says “shocking” state of Bridge Street must be addressed to create safe routes to Dunmore School
Any Safe Routes to School project for Dunmore National School will have to be closely linked with...
Court directs HSE to take charge of Aperee Living Nursing Home in Ballinasloe on health and safety grounds
A court has ordered the cancellation of the registration of Aperee Living Nursing Home in Ballina...
New housing development approved for Tuam
A new housing development has been approved for Tuam. The Department of Housing has granted Stage...
Significant drop in new electric car sales in Galway this year
There has been a significant drop in the number of new electric car sales in Galway so far this y...
Galway families’ free hot water – thanks to harnessing of surplus renewable energy
Over 150 Galway families will soon have their homes supplied with free tanks of hot water – thank...
Albert Dolan makes history in assuming Cathaoirleach role at 25
The youngest ever Chairman of Galway County Council wants to make transparency and accountability...
Smallest Aran Island set for €17 million pier development to deliver brighter future
Plans for a bigger harbour on Inis Oírr advanced this week after Galway County Council sought to ...
Young woman raped in Galway shed waives her anonymity to allow her attacker to be named
A young woman raped in a Galway shed has waived her anonymity in order to allow her attacker to b...