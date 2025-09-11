New University of Galway President says solving accommodation crisis 'beyond university's gift'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The new University of Galway President says solving the nationwide accommodation crisis is ‘well beyond the university’s gift’.

Professor David J. Burn from the UK has just started his first term in the role – which he has labelled a ‘dream job’ in his ‘favourite city’.

One of his main aims is to boost the university’s global visibility, and to work more with Galway local authorities, ATU and the HSE:

Professor Burn succeeds interim Professor Peter McHugh, who has held the position following the resignation of Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh half-way through his 10-year-term.

He has acknowledged the housing difficulties, and is appealing to those with a room available to rent to come forward.