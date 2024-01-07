New Tuam Stadium stand looks set to be unveiled at end of February

Works are progressing on the half a million euro replacement stand for Tuam Stadium, with the new look expected to be unveiled for Galway’s league game against Derry at the end of February.

In recent weeks, the rusted roof of the old ‘hayshed’ has been removed and the stanchions for the new structure have been provided.

The new 1,500-seater stand, which has been largely funded through the Joe and Helen O’Toole legacy, is expected to be officially opened prior to this National Football League match on February 25.

But the works do not stop there, as funding has also been sourced to carry out further development works on other parts of the venue.

Works commenced over the past six weeks and involved the galvanised roofing being removed by the main contractors Halcon Steel, locally-based in Tuam.

The roof of the stand has been removed and next to go is the old wooden seating, much of it having fallen into disrepair, and this will be replaced by new bucket seating.

Chairman of Development Advocates for Tuam Stadium (DAFTS), Kevin O’Dwyer told the Connacht Tribune that a recent spell of decent weather had allowed works to progress on the stand.

The Development Advocates have been to the forefront of some major fundraising initiatives to get the project off the ground.

But the allocation of €350,000 from the late supermarket owners Joe and Helen O’Toole Fund was a huge injection into the project.

Kevin confirmed that the demolition of the old stand had been completed and part of the structure for its replacement had been provided.

He said that the new stand would be operational for the Derry match at the end of February but that works would not stop there.

Improvement works will be carried out to the adjacent Tommy Varden Stand and it is hoped, at some stage, that funding will be secured to provide a cover for this.

Sports Capital Grants have also been secured to carry out works on the dressing rooms as well as the turnstiles and these works will be completed over the coming months.

“It is exciting times for Tuam Stadium in that a lot of development will be carried out at the venue and it is much needed. Hopefully we will get some of the bigger matches into the future,” Kevin added.

Club matches will be accommodated at the Stadium while the new stand is being erected.