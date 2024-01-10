New traffic management plan for Tuam could be year away
A new traffic management plan for Tuam is badly needed – but a meeting’s been told it could be a year away.
The current plan has been in place for years and a meeting of Tuam Councillors this week heard that it’s fast becoming unfit for purpose.
Kevin Dwyer reports:
