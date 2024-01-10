  • Services

Services

New traffic management plan for Tuam could be year away

Published:

New traffic management plan for Tuam could be year away
Share story:

A new traffic management plan for Tuam is badly needed – but a meeting’s been told it could be a year away.

The current plan has been in place for years and a meeting of Tuam Councillors this week heard that it’s fast becoming unfit for purpose.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Kevin Dwyer reports:

 

The post New traffic management plan for Tuam could be year away appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway routes included in publication of Ireland’s first National Cycle Network

A number of Galway routes have been included in the publication of Ireland’s first National...

no_space
Committment given for traffic and speed survey for N65 and old Galway road

A commitment has been given to carry out a speed and traffic survey for the old Galway road and t...

no_space
Go-ahead for development and extension of Kilbannon burial grounds

The go-ahead has been given for the development and extension of the existing burial grounds in K...

no_space
University of Galway SU to hold alumni reunion for 60 year anniversary

The University of Galway’s Student Union is set to mark its sixtieth anniversary this May w...

no_space
Calls for more public salt bins throughout Galway as cold weather hits

As the current cold snap continues, councillors are calling for more public salt bins to be provi...

no_space
Claim city in urgent need of “retail strategy” to attract more shoppers

Galway City is in urgent need of a proper “retail strategy” to help attract more shop...

no_space
Storm in a teacup at city hall over threat to advertising at council-owned pitches

There’s been a storm in a teacup at City Hall over a perceived threat to advertising revenu...

no_space
Thieves target homes and commercial yards in Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea

Gardai are investigating a string of post-Christmas burglaries in the Corrandulla, Annaghdown and...

no_space
Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd

The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up