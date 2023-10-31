New traffic lights switched on at Cregmore Bridge
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The new traffic lights at Cregmore Bridge have been turned on today (Tuesday, 31st October).
The traffic lights were proposed by the Road Safety Authority to improve safety on this busy, narrow bridge.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Local councillor Jim Cuddy says the new lights will significantly improve road safety for all pedestrians and motorists that use the bridge on a daily basis.
He’s advising people to be careful when approaching the bridge over the coming days until they get used to the new system.
The post New traffic lights switched on at Cregmore Bridge appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Biorbic’s Biobus makes a stop in Galway City
A first of its kind Biobus is currently touring Ireland to raise awareness about the bioeconomy. ...
Michael Duffy from Circular Road wins Best Garden in the city for second year running
Michael Duffy from Circular Road has won Best Garden in the city for the second year running whil...
County Council to sit down with NTA over substandard bus services to Loughrea
Galway County Council is to sit down with the National Transport Authority to discuss substandard...
World Conference of Screenwriters to be held in Galway next year
Next year’s World Conference of Screenwriters will be held in Galway. Hundreds of screenwri...
Wind warning in place for Galway Wednesday morning as Storm Ciarán arrives
A status yellow wind warning comes into place for Galway early tomorrow morning as Storm Ciarán a...
Criticism over lack of traffic management plans for Macnas Parade
There’s a call for clarity on what exact traffic management plans were in place for Sunday&...
Tickets released for Galway Science and Technology Festival Exhibition
The much-anticipated Galway Science and Technology Festival’s Exhibition Day will be held on the ...
Double success for Irish Rugby League underage sides over Scotland
There were double celebrations for Ireland U16 and U19 Rugby League sides on Saturday last, as bo...
Pat McDonagh offers free alternative site for new fire station in Loughrea
Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh is offering a free alternative site for a planned new fire sta...