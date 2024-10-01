New traditional music festival to take place across Galway city and county in November
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A new traditional music festival is set to take place in Galway in November.
‘Galway Tradfest’ is a week long winter festival, that will include concerts, theatre, a festival session trail, and instrument masterclasses.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A key focus of the event will be on November 17th – when some of Ireland’s best known traditional performers and tutors will visit students at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir.
More information on the festival can be found at GalwayTradFest.ie.
Organiser Eamon Murray says the aim is to provide children with a gateway to traditional music.
The post New traditional music festival to take place across Galway city and county in November appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Approval for expansion of City Bin Co. base in Oranmore
The City Bin Co. has been granted planning permission for a significant expansion of its base in ...
Fitzmaurice move would ignite Galway East battle
The normally predictable constituency of Galway East looks odds-on to become one of the most comp...
Who will fill Ó Cuív’s big boots?
Both main parties are adopting a two-candidate strategy in Galway West in the hope of taking one ...
Footballing mums take flight for the Big Apple
By Aoibhe Connolly A group of Galway mums – many of whom only returned to active sport after t...
Major step foward in plans for bus shelters in Headford, Moycullen, Mountbellew, Craughwell, Moylough and Ballymoe
Plans to develop new bus shelters in several county towns have taken a major step forward with th...
€26m worth of fish came through Connemara ports and piers last year
The value of fish landings at Connemara ports and piers in 2023 amounted to over €26m. Rosaveal, ...
Almost one thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during September
There were almost a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during the month of September. Figures f...
UG study links high coffee and fizzy drink intake with significantly increased stroke risk
A study at University of Galway has found that more then 4 cups of coffee a day increases risk of...
Seanad hears of “impasse” on new school building for Scoil Mhuire in Moycullen
The Seanad has heard of a “sort of impasse” on a long-planned new school building for...