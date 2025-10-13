New temporary Athenry train service begins as major works underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Major works have been getting underway at both Ceannt Station in the city and Oranmore train station.

A new underpass will pave the way for a new second platform for Oranmore, while works are progressing on a platform 5 at Ceannt Station

It’s expected the new platform will be completed over the October Bank Holiday weekend, and open directly afterwards.

As a result, bus services will be in place over that weekend.

Today is the first day of the new temporary 6:50AM train service between Athenry and the city, which will run until next August.