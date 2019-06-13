New Tarraco SUV will add to growing demand in Ireland for the SEAT brand

In years to come, it is unlikely that too many of the current crop of SUVs will be ever seen as icons or displayed in motoring museums in the future.

SEAT has entered the segment at the bigger end with its new Tarraco in its ongoing attempts to entice new customers to the brand. It sits at the top of SEAT’s SUV family, as the bigger brother to both the Ateca and Arona, and mixes modern technology and practicality that you expect from a seven-seat SUV.

Handsome in its looks, the Tarraco blends SEAT design cues with a sharp shape and the right mix of glass, metal and chrome. It will be compared to the Skoda Kodiaq, since it is based on the same platform and comes from the same stable, but there are obvious external differences, enough to separate one from the other.

It is also a fine example of where SEAT has been heading over the last few years in terms of good-looking cars across its complete range.

It is available in two trim levels: SE and Xcellence. This week’s test model was the higher-spec 2.0TDI 190hp DSG 4Drive Xcellence that sits right at the top of the spectrum. Packed with an array of technology, it has a price tag of €50,440.

An additional batch of options adds another 8 grand or so, but the list of goodies has to be seen to be believed. Don’t let that frighten you too much though, as the range starts at €34,700 for the entry level model.

