A new study shows one in five West of Ireland teenagers have tried cannabis

A survey of around 5,000 teenagers found drug use was higher among those who stay out later and have fewer rules imposed by parents.

The study by University College Cork and the HSE also found almost a tenth using cannabis in the last month.

Dr Peter Barrett, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UCC, says busy teens are less likely to use it: