New single tackles thorny subject of road fatalities

-
-
Author: Cian O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell
Portumna native Johnluke has been releasing music for less than two years – but you wouldn’t know it from glancing at his discography. An extensive catalogue of folk, pop and country ballads has trailed the singer-songwriter since early 2024, coupled with a rigorous schedule of live performances and a diligent approach to social media.
Johnluke’s latest single, Angry in the Moment, arrived last week, veering away from the well-trodden ground of the love song and into a far less familiar subject matter.
“I was on the way to a gig and one of my friends was in a car accident,” he says. “I got a phone call just before I went onstage to say [what had happened], and I couldn’t really do anything about it. He was okay, but it was just playing on my mind that the worst thing was after happening to him.
“I got home, and I wrote Angry in the Moment from the perspective that he had passed away from the accident. He was going through stuff and he was a bit stressed and angry – going through his own life struggles. I wrote the majority of the song that night, and then a few months down the line, I crashed my own car.”
Johnluke’s crash was the result of unexpected debris on the road during a red weather warning, but being involved in that sort of situation made him re-evaluate his approach to driving altogether.
“I was going through a break-up myself and I was angry, and I was behind the wheel of a car,” he says. “It wasn’t necessarily the anger that caused the accident – it was just a tree that fell on the road and I crashed into it. But it really drew my eye to how dangerous the roads can become when you’re not in the right headspace.
“Over the last few months, I feel like all I’m seeing in the news is people crashing.”
Speeding and drink-driving are well publicised contributors to risk on the road, but emotional regulation is rarely put forward as a major issue for drivers to consider. Johnluke’s appeal may resonate in particular with young male drivers.
Pictured: Johnluke…new single out now.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Award-winning harpist plans to transform hotel into cultural centre
AN obsession with early Irish history and the ‘deeper culture of the Gael’ has inspired award-win...
Town Hall celebration reflects Galway culture in perfect light
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There can be a thin line between putting your best foot f...
Pat and Fay bringing Shortt Stuff to Galway
Arts Week with Judy Murphy We’ve always had a great following in Galway,” says comedian Pat Sh...
Finnerty’s free from last kick of the game thwarts Armagh in pulsating battle
Armagh 0-20 Galway 3-12 THE Order of Malta stocks of beta-blockers must seriously dwindle e...
Humble February and Brigid usher in the season of light
Country Living with Francis Farragher I DON’T want to fall into the trap of wishing my life aw...
Madcap stuff but footballers display a ruthless streak in edging out Armagh
Inside Track with John McIntyre Padraic Joyce mightn’t admit it publicly, but Saturday’s last-...
Farmers must be organised to ensure that agriculture stays at top of political agendas
THIS Thursday evening, Stephen Canavan, from Ardskeaghbeg, Ballyglunin, completes his four-year t...
Strong finish from McNamara’s charges proves decisive against Limerick
GALWAY 1-10 LIMERICK 0-10 By Oisín Noone at the Prairie FACING familiar opposition, Galw...
Eleven-year-old left paralysed from neck down after surgery
The family of an eleven-year-old Galway girl is facing up to an unfathomable new reality after su...