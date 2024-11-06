New short film tells inspiration story of Galway woman on her cancer journey

-
An inspiring Galway native who has worked constantly to raise awareness of breast cancer through her very public battle with the illness, is the star of a new short film from celebrated Galway based company, which has just premiered online.
Entitled, ‘Cancer Vixen – The Orlagh Winters Story’ the film by Heavy Man Films – made in conjunction with the National Breast Cancer Research Institute – tells the very personal breast cancer story of Loughrea-born Orlagh Winters, who takes the audience on a powerful journey giving an up-close look at the challenges she faced while showcasing her resilience, humour and hope.
Viewers are given powerful insights into living with a breast cancer diagnosis and how important research is in improving outcomes.
“I was honoured to be asked to tell my story as it is a story of hope. It is so important that we hear the success stories of breast cancer research,” said Orlagh, who is originally from Lake Road in Loughrea.
“I am privileged to tell my story, and I hope it gives breast cancer patients hope, that there is life after cancer and while we all know the stats it’s good to focus on the real life stories from time to time.
“Our Director, Tomek was a dream to work with and I felt that he was full of compassion in listening to my story. I hope that the film will show that as a result of the work of NBCRI that women are surviving and thriving after cancer,” she added.
Director Tomek Ciezki reciprocated, describing working with Orlagh Winters, who was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2010, ‘as a profound and humbling experience’.
“Revisiting such difficult moments of her life for the reenactment scenes was not an easy task, but she did it with full determination and raw honesty,” he said.
“Her resilience, openness and humour allowed us to take a bit more colourful approach, reflecting Orlagh’s love for fashion and her remarkable ability to make a statement with her perfect sense of attire, even in the most challenging moments.
“I hope Orlagh’s story inspires others as much as it has inspired me,” he added.
You can view the film for free on www.breastcancerresearch.ie/OrlaghWintersStory
Pictured: Orlagh Winters in a shot from Cancer Vixen.
