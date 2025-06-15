New Series on TG4 looks at the history behind the Lynch Surname

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new series that looks at the history behind famous Irish Surnames will begin this evening on TG4.

The programme, called “Sloinne” travels throughout the country learning about famous and historical figures as well as the clans which shaped the history of Ireland and this week’s programme features the Ó Loingsiigh/Lynch surname, one of the famous Tribes of Galway.

Pádraig Ó Loingsigh, an Irish actor who is currently cast in ‘MOONLIGHT, The Philip Lynott Enigma’ as the character of Brendan Behan, returns from UK for this episode that will be broadcast this evening on TG4 at 8.30pm.