New Scala to arrive in June to replace the Rapid Spaceback

Škoda Ireland has revealed details of the new Scala compact hatchback, which replaces the previous Rapid Spaceback and will be the first Škoda model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s A0 MQB platform.

The Scala arrives in Ireland in June and is longer, wider, higher and more spacious than the Rapid it replaces.

According to Škoda, this completely new five-door hatchback combines emotive design with a high degree of functionality and state-of-the-art connectivity.

At first glance, the exterior exudes confidence with clearly defined surfaces and alloy wheels up to 18” in size which have been aerodynamically optimised to make the car more streamline.

Sharp lines lend the vehicle a dominant and authentic appearance and features LED headlights and tail lights as standard with full LED versions available as an option, which for the first time, come with dynamic rear indicator signals.

Inside, the modern look continues with the focal point being the infotainment display which measures up to 9.2” in size, making it the largest screen in its class. An optional 10.25” customisable Virtual Cockpit display, which is built into the dashboard, is also the largest in the segment and allows drivers to choose between five different display settings.

In addition, the Scala will come with a host of familiar features including the umbrella in the driver’s door, the ice-scraper in the fuel filler flap, and the easy-open cup holder.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.