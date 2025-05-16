New review at Portiuncula Hospital following the death of a baby in recent weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new review into maternity care provided at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe has begun following the death of a baby in recent weeks.

The HSE has confirmed the external review to The Irish Times which reports it was initiated shortly after the birth.

It’s now the 10th review that’s taking place into the care given to women and babies at the hospital.

The investigations were initiated after six babies delivered in 2024 and one in 2025 had a reduction in the supply of blood or oxygen before, during or after birth.

Six of these babies were referred for neonatal cooling.

In addition, two stillbirths in 2023 are also under external review.

None of the external reviews, nine of which were announced in January, has been completed to date.