New research shows that Galway is the least affordable county in Connacht for first time buyers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is the least affordable county in Connacht for first-time buyers, according to new research released this morning.

The research, carried out by Chill Insurance, found that no county is affordable for a single buyer on the national median salary of just over 43 thousand euro.

The study, which compared median first-time-buyer home prices in every county with median local incomes, applying Central Bank limits, shows that six counties now require salaries above 80 thousand euro to qualify for a mortgage.

In Galway, the research showed that a single applicant would now need over €78,000 to qualify for a mortgage, leaving it as one of the widest gaps between salaries and house prices in the region.

The top five least affordable counties in the country for first-time home-buyers are all in Leinster.

Dublin is the steepest, with an income of over 100 thousand required, followed by Wicklow, Kildare, Meath, Louth and Cork.

While Connacht and Ulster dominate the most affordable list, Donegal, Longford, and Roscommon come out on top.

