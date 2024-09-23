New research shows Galway commuters have no interest in electric bikes

New research has revealed that commuters in Galway – and the wider west – have no interest in electric bikes.

Neither Galway City – or any other village or town in the county – feature in national rankings of places showing an interest in recent years.





The research by TrailBlazers.ie found that since 2020, interest in electric bikes has risen by almost 200 percent.

Their survey looked at Google search data over a five year period, for terms like “E-Bike” and “Electric Bike”, as well as popular brand names.

It then assigned a score out of 800 to each local area across the country to signify their interest.

The highest score was Lucan in Co. Dublin, with a score of 680 – followed by Dublin at 524, Cork at 403 and Limerick at 292.

But Galway is apparently no county for e-bikes at all – having recorded a score so low it isn’t even recorded in the rankings at all.

In fact, the only place in the entire western region to appear is Ennis, Co. Clare – with a score of just 54 out of 800.

