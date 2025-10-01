  • Services

New report places Galway fifth highest nationally for flood-risk

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new report has found that insurance claims from Galway could total just under 335 million euros if every single at-risk address was flooded.

In the report by risk analysis company Gamma Risk, Galway ranks 5th highest nationally in terms of flood-risk.

It also predicts rebuild costs of 17 million euros on 31 impacted residential properties if Galway were to experience an extreme weather event.

Meanwhile, the analysis shows that over 4 percent of Irish dwellings built since 2020 are situated in high risk flood areas, with Dublin having the highest concentration of these new at risk dwellings.

Head of Sustainability at Gamma Risk, Richard Cantwell has reassured that very few new Galway buildings are in flood-prone areas when compared with other counties.

