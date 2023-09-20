New rents in Galway almost €300 higher than existing rents
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – If you are a new renter in Galway you could be paying up to €300 more than existing tenants.
An ESRI study, funded by the Residential Tenancies Board, found monthly rents for existing tenants average at €1,146.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
While new tenants are paying €282 more on average at €1,428 a month.
The study also found the largest gaps between new and existing renters are in the north-west, west and parts of the midlands.
The report’s author, Dr. Rachel Slaymaker, outlines the areas with the largest difference between what new and existing tenants are paying:
More like this:
Monivea to get €25,000 in flood relief funding
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Monivea is to get €25,000 in flood relief funding. The Office of P...
Galway professor says AI is a significant challenges for educators
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway Professor Michael Madden says artificial inte...
Galway to light up purple and host swim events to support World GO day
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will light up purple today and host a number of swim events...
11,000 people in Galway spend over an hour commuting to work or school
Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures show that more than 11,000 people across Galway spend ...
Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme celebrates its quadruple win at national awards
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glinsk Creggs Group Water Scheme has been celebrating its quadruple win ...
Six Galway-based companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards 2023
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six Galway-based companies win at this years Ireland’s Best ...
Galway researchers develop online game to aid cancer research
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers in Galway have developed an online game to help cancer...
Thousands expected at Galway Racecourse for major Med-Tech conference
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 2,000 people are expected to attend a major Med-Tech conferen...
Status yellow wind warning comes into effect for West Galway shortly
Galway Bay fm newsroom – As Galway continues to deal with a status yellow rain warning, a w...