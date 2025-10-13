  • Services

New recycle bins across city branded "eyesore" due to mismanagement

Published:

  • Avatar
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Brand new recycle stations at rubbish bins across the city are already being branded an “eyesore” – due to alleged lack of proper management.

The “on the go” initiative has seen special holders installed on 20 bins around the city centre.

The idea is that people passing can leave bottles and cans in the holders – and anyone passing is free to take them to claim the 15 cent re-turn credit.

This spares them from the general purpose bin, and ultimately, from landfill.

But at City Hall this week, Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins claimed it’s a good project, that’s being handled badly

