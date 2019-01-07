New radiotherapy treatment centre planned for UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2.3 million euro has been secured for two cardiac cath labs at University Hospital Galway.

The HSE service plan for 2019 has also allocated funding towards the development of a new radiotherapy treatment centre for cancer patients at UHG, with construction set to begin this year.

€700,000 has also been allocated for the provision of a new I.T room at UHG.

The service plan, launched by Minister for Health Simon Harris and the HSE, will guide spending of over €16 billion in the health service nationwide in 2019.