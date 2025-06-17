New publication traces history of worship in Bearna and na Forbacha

A new publication, ‘Bearna na Forbacha – Worship through the Ages’ has been published by Salthill Men’s Shed and Community Heritage Group.

This booklet, available free online or in print, takes the reader on a journey of historical significance in relation to the parish of Bearna na Forbacha – from mass rock to a modern church.

Throughout the ages, religious worship was practiced fervently in the area. Larkin’s map of 1819 shows an early place of worship close to Bearna. The ruins of this ivy-covered chapel are still in existence today.

Over time and with the requirement for more places of worship, the controversial cleric, Fr Peter Daly, began a programme in the late 1820s to build three churches in Moycullen, Bushypark and Bearna, all dedicated to St James.

In 1933, the chapel at Furbo was constructed under the guidance of Canon Peter Davis, the parish priest of Rahoon.

Bearna na Forbacha originally formed part of Rahoon parish, and later, Salthill parish. Eventually it was designated a parish in its own right in 1972.

Two of the old tribal families of Galway, the Lynches of Bearna and the Blakes of Furbo, also played a significant role in the development of the area and provided land for churches and also educational opportunities for the local children.

The author Seamus Hickey is a lifelong resident of Bearna and has a passion for the history and culture of the area with a particular interest in Galway church history.

Seamus Hickey, a member of Salthill Men’s Shed and Community Heritage Group, said: This booklet provides the community in the Galway area with an appreciation of local heritage and a clear insight into the history of Bearna na Forbacha parish.”

‘Bearna na Forbacha – Worship through the Ages’ is one of six national heritage projects for 2025 which have been sponsored by Heritage Keepers as part of a nationwide initiative for community groups to explore their built, cultural and heritage environment. The projects will be honoured at a forthcoming event on June 28, 2025.

■ Digital copies of the booklet are available on salthillmensshed.com/bearna-na-forbacha-worship-through-the-ages/

A limited number of printed copies is available from the Salthill Men’s Shed, Galilee House, Monksfield, Salthill on Tuesday mornings only until June 30.

Pictured: Sean Moriarty, Padraig Egan (Chairman Salthill Men’s Shed and Heritage Group), Seamus Hickey (Author), and Martin McDonogh at the launch of ‘Bearna na Forbacha Worship through the Ages’.