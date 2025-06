This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new public seating area has been officially unveiled near Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill.

The circular seating outside Blackrock Cottage has a mix of spaces, suiting all ages and accessibility levels.

It was built using sustainable materials, as a joint project between the City Council and McHugh Property Holdings.

Mayor of Galway, Peter Keane, officially launched the seating area this week.