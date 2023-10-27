The Western Development Commission has launched a new project to support digital innovation in tourism in the West of Ireland.

DIEBEST will focus on creating a training programme and digital toolkit focused on new technologies.





These technologies are based off the capablites of the social tourism sector.

It’s hoped the project, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, will benefit small and medium enterprises.

