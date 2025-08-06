New President appointed to University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new President has been appointed to the University of Galway.

Professor David J. Burn from the UK will take up the post this coming academic year, beginning his term in September.

Professor Burn will succeed Professor Peter McHugh who has held the position on an interim basis since September 2024 following the resignation of Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh half-way through his term.

Professor Burn has served as Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University since 2017 and will take up the position in Galway in early September.

At Newcastle University he led transformative change initiatives to restructure faculty, accelerate research performance, advance equality, diversity and inclusion and drive internationalisation.

David is also Professor of Movement Disorders Neurology and Honorary Consultant Neurologist for Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Trust.

Professor Burn serves as Director of an Academic Health Science Centre, the Newcastle Health Research Partnership, which works to deliver improvements to health and wellbeing for the over three million people living in the Northeast of England and North Cumbria.

Professor Burn is also President-elect of the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society.

David will take up his position as President on the first day of the new term on the 8th of September 2025, joining the many thousands of students returning for the new academic year.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor David J. Burn said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed as the next President of University of Galway. Although born and bred in the Northeast of England, I have had a strong personal connection to Ireland for over 35 years and am therefore no stranger to its rich heritage and vibrant culture. I look forward to working with all staff and students to help University of Galway further realise its incredible potential and am excited about what we can achieve together.”

Speaking about the appointment, Dr Máire Geoghegan-Quinn, Chair of Údarás na hOllscoile, University of Galway’s Governing Authority, said: “Following a rigorous and competitive assessment process, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Professor David Burn as the next President of University of Galway. Professor Burn brings a wealth of experience in University and health care leadership and presents a compelling vision to inspire University of Galway’s staff and students to take this remarkable University to new heights. With a track record of leadership and achievement internationally, Professor Burn brings both the necessary experience and vision to this role and I look forward to working with him as we begin a new chapter in the University’s journey.

“I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Interim President, Professor Peter McHugh, for his steady leadership of the University over the last year and to wish him well in his future endeavours.”