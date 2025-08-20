  • Services

New Portumna hub hosting open house and community meeting

Published:

New Portumna hub hosting open house and community meeting
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Portumna’s new arts and enterprise hub is hosting an open house and community meeting tomorrow (20th August).

Three million euro went into the refurbishment of the former Courthouse, with its official opening taking place in June.

Tomorrow, there will be an open house from 2 until 5pm, while a public meeting will take place from 6 until 7 in the evening.

The aim of the day is to hear ideas for the space from the community and to give people the opportunity to explore its facilities.

