New parking management system introduced for City Hall carpark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new parking management system – including fees – is to be introduced at the carpark at City Hall from tomorrow.

Galway City Council is reassuring the public though that parking will remain free for staff and visitors.

The car park at City Hall on College Road isn’t all that big to start with.

It’s led to serious problems for staff and visitors, with the public car park usually full by 9am – and in many cases, by people heading into town rather than into City Hall.

Making things worse is a lot of illegal parking – like in loading bays, on double yellow lines, on footpaths and at crossings.

In response, a new parking management system has been installed and will become operational tomorrow (Thursday).

Parking will remain free for customers and visitors, and everyone else will pay €2 per hour if they stay longer than 30 minutes.

Parking will also be available to the public in the evenings and weekends, subject to the same parking charges.