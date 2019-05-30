New oxygen treatment a breath of fresh air

Lifestyle – Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which was traditionally used to treat divers with ‘the bends’ is growing in popularity among people suffering from conditions from Parkinson’s to concussion. Those feeling the benefits tell BERNIE NÍ FHLATHARTA what’s involved.

A new facility in Galway City that offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy is becoming the go-to place for people who are recovering from illness, fighting infections or who are simply using the therapy as part of a wellness plan.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves exposing the body to 100% oxygen at a pressure that’s greater than normal, resulting in higher levels of oxygen getting into a person’s blood stream and helping damaged tissues to heal. Hyperbaric means more (hyper) pressure (baric).

In the short time since the facility was set up on Merchants’ Road, the people behind OxyGeneration say they’ve seen marked improvements in several of their clients, especially those suffering from neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s, stroke, epilepsy and concussion.

One of its founders, Salthill man and solicitor, Brian Lynch, decided Galway needed a facility like this after he’d used a similar chamber in the National Hyperbaric Centre in Dublin following a bad accident.

A horse fell on him, breaking his pelvis, and causing trauma and other internal injuries. Brian faced a long recovery, during which there was a real risk of infection. Oxygen therapy was suggested as a way of keeping such infections at bay, speeding his recovery and offering an improved outcome. Brian believed it helped him greatly.

The existence of this private facility in Galway is largely due to his experience, and the support of his brother, Thomas, a Professor of Urology in Dublin, who is OxyGeneration’s co-founder.

Brian is passionate about the therapy’s healing qualities and wanted to do more than spread the word of its powers.

OxyGeneration is the only private facility west of the Shannon, and attracts clients from far and wide to avail of a therapy that was once exclusively used to treat divers for the ‘bends’.

There’s an existing hyperbaric chamber in University Hospital Galway, but it’s exclusively used for ‘divers’ bends’, as the medical profession in Ireland hasn’t fully embraced Oxygen Therapy for treating a wider variety of ailments.

