New owners for Galway’s oldest pub

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The oldest pub in Galway has new owners, taking over from the Grealish family, who have run The King’s Head for almost four decades.
The Linnane Family have taken ownership of the hostelry on High Street, which dates back 800 years, as of last Friday.
Emmet Linnane has been General Manager at The Trappers Inn & Jackson’s Restaurant on the Tuam Road in the city for the past 15 years.
“The King’s Head is more than just a pub, it is a Galway institution, a place that has been at the heart of the city’s food, music, and cultural life for generations,” he said.
“Its reputation as an award-winning venue and a cornerstone of community life is something we deeply respect, and it is with both excitement and gratitude that we now take the helm.
“As Galwegians, we understand the responsibility of stewarding such a historic place. Our commitment is to honour its legacy while ensuring it continues to thrive as a gathering point for locals and a memorable stop for the many visitors who pass through our city.
“We acknowledge the incredible work of the Grealish Family over the years and wish them all the best for the future,” added Emmet Linnane.
In a farewell statement, Paul and Mary Grealish and their children Sarah, Ruairí and Aran said that they had been proud custodians of the historic building and business since 1989.
“During that 36 years the business benefited hugely from the contributions of three generations of our family, and all of our wonderful staff, for which we are extremely grateful.
“We are therefore delighted that another local Galway family, namely the Linnanes, are the new owners. The Linnane family are well established in the hospitality business for many years, and will no doubt maintain and build on the ethos of The King’s Head.
Finally, we would like to wish the Linnane family every success for the future in The King’s Head,” the Grealish family message added.
Pictured: New owners: The King’s Head on Galway’s High Street.
