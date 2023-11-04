New Oughterard housing estate to cater for older people

A new housing estate for older people with up to 67 units is planned for a site west of Oughterard village.

Galway County Council has invited Approved Housing Bodies to express an interest in tendering for the project on a site owned by the local authority at Station Road (pictured).

It is planned that the development would be for older people, and it must include a new building for the local boxing club.

The successful bidder will carry-out a feasibility study and review, and after a development agreement is agreed with the County Council, it will be expected design, construct and operate the housing development.

Demand for social housing in the Connemara Central area where Oughterard is located includes 104 who want one-beds, 81 who need two-beds, 34 who need three-beds and nine who need four-beds.

The County Council said its preference is for the majority of the homes to be two-beds.

“A community facility (boxing club) is proposed to be developed at this location also. The successful tenderer will be required to engage with local representatives in relation to the building requirements for these facilities and include this within the planning application for this site.

“Subject to funding, the successful tenderer may also be required to include this within their construction programme,” according to tender documents.

The site west of Oughterard village is close to water, electrical and telecoms utilities. Some 2.69 hectares are zoned residential phase one; some 1.15 hectares are zoned residential phase two; and the remaining 2.99 hectares are zoned for amenity.

The Council said under the Local Area Plan density guidelines, there was potential for 67 units on this site.

However, it has been noted that the LAP flood zones indicate there is “constraint in relation to potential land use”.

There is a central stream that runs through the site which is connected underground to the Owenriff River and subsequently Lough Corrib, both of which are categorised as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC’s).

Galway County Council said it hoped to appoint an Approved Housing Body this November with the initial review and feasibility stage to begin next February.