New OPW office in Headford described as impressive, efficient building
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The newly opened OPW office in Headford has been described as a really efficient and impressive building.
The €6 million project, officially opened by OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan, involved the renovation and extension of the building into an A-rated ultra-modern workplace.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The new base in the centre of Headford is highly energy efficient, and accomodates several flood risk management sections.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Andrew Reddington says there are more improvements to come for the building:
The post New OPW office in Headford described as impressive, efficient building appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Plans moving forward for new elective hospital at Merlin Park
Plans are moving forward for a new elective hospital planned at Merlin Park. The long sought proj...
Local Councillor claims out-of-control dogs wreaking havoc on farms
A local councillor is claiming out of control dogs are wreaking havoc on farms right across the c...
Referendum voting to take place at 345 Galway polling stations today
Referendum voting is to take place at 345 Galway polling stations all day today(Fri Mar 8) This i...
Salthill Fives set to provide economic boost for the area
It will be a two-in-a-row this summer for the revamped Salthill Fives soccer tournament with the ...
Galway Active Travel schemes becoming a byword for waste
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley The publication of Galway’s Activ...
Galway City Council urged not to build housing on green spaces in estates
A motion calling on Galway City Council not to build on any green spaces in one of the oldest cit...
Eyre Square ‘needs makeover’ ahead of tourist season
Galway’s most recognisable city centre landmark – Eyre Square – needed ‘urgent cosmetic work’ ahe...
Rising from the ashes – from Ireland to Iran
As I witnessed the lived history of women in my own country, Iran, stifled by oppression and cens...
Drama of families left behind
Ireland’s lack of regulation when it comes to surrogacy, and the impact this can have on LGBTQ+ &...