New operator officially sought for former Pálás Cinema building

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new operator is officially being sought for the former Pálás Cinema building in the city.

The cinema closed earlier this year after the private operator said it was making unsustainable losses despite minimal rent.

The building is owned by Galway City Council, which committed millions in public funding to complete the building for its opening in 2018.

Now, the local authority is offering the building without charge on a long-term lease – as long as it’s sustainable, with a cultural element.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Niall McNelis said it has huge potential.

