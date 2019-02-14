New Mustang now available

It’s one of the most epic car chases in movie history. Almost 10 minutes long, the sequence in the Warner Bros film, Bullitt, follows Steve McQueen at the wheel of a 1968 Mustang GT fastback as he chases two hitmen through the streets of San Francisco.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary film, the new special edition Ford Mustang Bullitt is now available in Ireland and is powered by an enhanced version of Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 engine delivering 460 PS and 529 Nm of torque.

You can choose from two colours, classic Dark Highland Green or Shadow Black. The Mustang Bullitt features 19-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels, red Brembo brake callipers and a faux Bullitt fuel-filler cap.

The interior delivers Ford’s 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster and in addition to the standard seats that feature green stitching and a driver’s seat memory function, optional Recaro seats are trimmed in black leather. Each car features an individually numbered plaque in place of the traditional Mustang emblem on the passenger-side dashboard.

The new Ford Mustang Bullitt also features as standard Ford’s new rev-matching technology and premium B&O Sound System that delivers 1,000 watts through 12 high-performance speakers.

Mustang Bullitt’s powerful V8 engine – delivering 12.4 l/100 km fuel efficiency – is enhanced with an Open Air Induction System, and uprated intake manifold, 87 mm throttle bodies and unique BULLITT powertrain control module calibration.

