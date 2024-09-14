  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

New Munster Avenue development reinvigorates call for city architect

Published:

New Munster Avenue development reinvigorates call for city architect
Share story:

A new development on Munster Avenue has reinvigorated calls for a senior city architect.

At a meeting of Galway City Council, it’s been noted that the derelict building on Munster Avenue is to be converted into three residential units.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

While this is being welcomed by councillors, some issues are being raised in relation to its design, with concerns it doesn’t suit Galway’s character.

City West Councillor Alan Curran says we need to ensure we have a consistent vision for the city.

The post New Munster Avenue development reinvigorates call for city architect appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Euromillions Player In Galway wins over 1 Million Euro in last night’s draw

A EuroMillions player in Galway is a millionaire this morning after winning over 1 million euro i...

no_space
Rail reopening would take hundreds of cars off road

The reopening of the Western Rail Corridor could take almost 300 cars off the road on a daily bas...

no_space
Galway academic takes bronze prize at 2024 International Business Awards

A Galway academic and researcher has been named among the top thought leaders at the 2024 Interna...

no_space
TD says Dunmore residents risk their lives coming out their front doors

There is a major accident waiting to happen on Bridge Street in Dunmore due to the condition of b...

no_space
1,000 square metre pond to be added to Terryland Forest Park

Terryland Forest Park is getting ready for a brand new addition – a one thousand square met...

no_space
Man arrested after €278 thousand worth of cannabis seized in Connemara

A man’s been arrested after more than a quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis was sei...

no_space
Minister Anne Rabbitte weeps in court as she recounts having cow dung thrown at her at public meeting

Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte has wept in court as she recalled a man throwing a bag of cow dung ...

no_space
Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel

Anti-war activists say they will hold a protest outside the G-Hotel in the city tomorrow afternoo...

no_space
60km memorial walk for children who died at Tuam Mother and Baby Home as excavation to begin

A 60km memorial walk will take place on Sunday for the children and babies who died at the Tuam M...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up