New Munster Avenue development reinvigorates call for city architect

A new development on Munster Avenue has reinvigorated calls for a senior city architect.

At a meeting of Galway City Council, it’s been noted that the derelict building on Munster Avenue is to be converted into three residential units.





While this is being welcomed by councillors, some issues are being raised in relation to its design, with concerns it doesn’t suit Galway’s character.

City West Councillor Alan Curran says we need to ensure we have a consistent vision for the city.

