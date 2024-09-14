New Munster Avenue development reinvigorates call for city architect
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A new development on Munster Avenue has reinvigorated calls for a senior city architect.
At a meeting of Galway City Council, it’s been noted that the derelict building on Munster Avenue is to be converted into three residential units.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
While this is being welcomed by councillors, some issues are being raised in relation to its design, with concerns it doesn’t suit Galway’s character.
City West Councillor Alan Curran says we need to ensure we have a consistent vision for the city.
The post New Munster Avenue development reinvigorates call for city architect appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Euromillions Player In Galway wins over 1 Million Euro in last night’s draw
A EuroMillions player in Galway is a millionaire this morning after winning over 1 million euro i...
Rail reopening would take hundreds of cars off road
The reopening of the Western Rail Corridor could take almost 300 cars off the road on a daily bas...
Galway academic takes bronze prize at 2024 International Business Awards
A Galway academic and researcher has been named among the top thought leaders at the 2024 Interna...
TD says Dunmore residents risk their lives coming out their front doors
There is a major accident waiting to happen on Bridge Street in Dunmore due to the condition of b...
1,000 square metre pond to be added to Terryland Forest Park
Terryland Forest Park is getting ready for a brand new addition – a one thousand square met...
Man arrested after €278 thousand worth of cannabis seized in Connemara
A man’s been arrested after more than a quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis was sei...
Minister Anne Rabbitte weeps in court as she recounts having cow dung thrown at her at public meeting
Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte has wept in court as she recalled a man throwing a bag of cow dung ...
Anti-war activists to protest outside G-Hotel in city over links with Israel
Anti-war activists say they will hold a protest outside the G-Hotel in the city tomorrow afternoo...
60km memorial walk for children who died at Tuam Mother and Baby Home as excavation to begin
A 60km memorial walk will take place on Sunday for the children and babies who died at the Tuam M...