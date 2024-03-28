  • Services

New mosaic celebrating science of the brain unveiled at Ballybane Library

New mosaic celebrating science of the brain unveiled at Ballybane Library
A new mosaic celebrating the science of the brain has been unveiled at Ballybane Library

The mosaic connecting art and science has been unveiled by Deputy Mayor of Galway Donal Lyons


It’s a community based project between CÚRAM, the SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices based at University of Galway, Ballybane Library, Galway Community College and artist Alison Mac Cormaic

It’s part of a new Horizon-funded EU project entitled STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics) Learning Ecologies

