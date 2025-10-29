  • Services

New modern water pipes to be installed in Craughwell village

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Works are due to commence this week on a programme of mains replacements in Craughwell village.

The works will be carried by Farrans Construction and are expected to be completed early next year.

760 metres of the village’s aging cast iron mains are to be replaced with new, modern pipes.

The works are due to take place in the centre of the village, taking in the R446, the R347 and Killora Court.

Uisce Eireann says the project will improve the quality and reliability of the drinking water.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections at a time to minimise disruption and some traffic management will be needed.

The works may also involve some short-term interruptions to the water supply over the next few months.

