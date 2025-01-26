New Mazda6e unveiled at Brussels Motor Show is set to be a big success

Mazda is adding to its electric range while hanging on to its renowned driving traits: the manufacturer has just unveiled the all-new Mazda6e at Brussels Motor Show, a fast-charging 5-door hatchback that is the latest fully electric addition to the lineup.

Offering two powertrain options to match different driving preferences, the Mazda6e is equipped with a 68.8 kWh battery providing a range of up to 479 km. With 200 kW DC charging, it charges from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes, and 235 km of range can be added in 15 minutes. The electric motor delivers 190 kW (258 PS).

For those who prefer uninterrupted long-distance driving, the 80kWh battery of the Mazda6e Long Range enables a range of up to 552 km and its electric motor provides 180 kW (245 PS). Both configurations deliver 320 Nm of torque, ensure smooth acceleration and responsive rear-wheel drive performance, with 0 to 100 km/h in under 8 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h.

Mazda’s distinctive design details on this new car include bold lighting, frameless doors, and integrated handles, which create a seamless and modern appearance. At the rear, the four-cylinder light design and an electric spoiler add a touch of dynamism.

The interior is inspired by the Japanese concept of ‘ma’, which they tell us emphasises simplicity and open space. Front and rear passengers enjoy generous legroom, and the panoramic sunroof brings in natural light. Premium materials create a calm, focused atmosphere while the floating centre console and instrument panel enhance the feeling of lightness.

Mazda are renowned for simple, driver-focused cockpits. Here the new car features a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.2-inch digital meter, and a 50-inch Augmented Reality Head-Up Display that projects key information, such as navigation and speed, directly into the driver’s line of sight. Advanced voice and gesture controls simplify interactions with features such as climate, navigation, and media systems.

We don’t know yet until the car is offered for a test drive but, we can be assured that the driving qualities of the new Mazda will match the brands well-respected handling characteristics. If this is the case, we will get one of the best electric vehicles to enjoy.

Pictured: The new Mazda6e.