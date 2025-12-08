New manufacturing facility to open at former IDT site in Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new engineering and manufacturing company is set to open in Spiddal, creating 11 full-time jobs in its first year.

Larkin Engineering will will launch Innealtóireacht & Déantúsaíocht Teoranta at the former site of Innill Dóiteáin Teoranta.

The former IDT business had operated locally for more than 40 years before entering liquidation in April this year.

Larkin Engineering purchased a substantial portion of its machinery and assets at public auction during the liquidation process.

Noreen Breathnach of Údarás na Gaeltachta says this announcement is good news for An Spidéal and the wider region.