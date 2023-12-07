New management team in place for Millers Lane project
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A new management team is now in place for an active travel project in Knocknacarra.
The Millers Lane project is a off-road route currently used by cyclists and pedestrians in the area, but it had become heavily littered since opening.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It was also confirmed at the recent City Council meeting that resources were being sought from the National Transport Authority to help manage Millars Lane, and other active travel projects.
Councillor John Connolly had been raising the issue for some time, and hopes the teams work will continue:
The post New management team in place for Millers Lane project appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Westside Christmas Market & Family Day to take place tomorrow
The Westside Christmas Market & Family Day is to take place tomorrow. The Mayor of Galway Edd...
Step forward for flood-deterrent works and water reduction pond in Claregalway
There has been a step forward for the construction of a water reduction or attenuation pond in Cl...
€20m for new wastewater plants in Craughwell and Clarinbridge
The villages of Clarinbridge and Craughwell can now look towards future expansion and growth R...
UHG second most overcrowded hospital in the country today
UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today Nationally, 484 people are waiti...
Minimum joint salary of €115K needed to buy new 3-bed semi in Galway
Surveryors have found that buyers need a minimum combined salary of €115,000 to buy a new three-b...
Loughrea Hotel and Spa named Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland
The Loughrea Hotel and Spa has been named the Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland. Owner Pat McDonagh sa...
Mairead Farrell says “death, taxes and rising Irish rents” now only certainties in life
It’s often said that there are only two certainties in life – death and taxes. But it...
Taoiseach says construction of ring road could only make Galway “even better”
The Taoiseach says the construction of the long-awaited Galway Ring Road would only make the city...
School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway
A school safety traffic warden position has been approved for Claregalway village. Councillor Jim...