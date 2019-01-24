New look for Vitara SUV

Suzuki’s signature SUV, the Vitara has a new look, new power units and a wide selection of additional bits and bobs for 2019. Launched in Ireland last week, their popular model is tidier all-round and should continue to be as successful as the outgoing version. Cars are already on the way to the showrooms where potential buyers can take a good look.

Most significantly for the future, Suzuki has decided to drop all diesel engines from the complete range of cars. Their 1.6-litre petrol engine has also been replaced by a new lighter 111hp 1.0-litre BoosterJet three-cylinder unit. There is also a 1.4-litre BoosterJet engine, with 140hp with three trim levels; SZ4, SZ-T and SZ5 models. Only the 1.0-litre engine is available in the ST4 and SZ-T, likely to be the best selling model while for SZ5 only the 1.4 is on offer.

From a brief drive with both engines, the 1.0 litre is clearly the better option. It seems to be livelier and more nimble, especially in urban areas. Because the Vitara is a particularly light weight SUV it is especially flexible and easy to drive and gentle on the pocket at a starting price of €20,995 for the base ST4 model.

The SZ-T has a lot of extras like Sat Nav, Rear Camera, 17” Alloys and Smartphone connection with a price tag of €22,995 – particularly god value for money. At the top end, the SZ5 comes in at €26,495 and an extra €1,500 for All-Grip, Suzuki’s impressive light 4×4 technology.

