New legislation to save Derrybrien Wind Farm set to advance in Seanad

A new bill that aims to save Derrybrien Wind Farm – which is earmarked for dismantling – is set to reach its second stage in the Seanad.

It’s proposed by a group of Senators led by former Justice Minister, Michael McDowell.





Tom Gilmore reports:

