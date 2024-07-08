New LEADER programme launches in East Galway

Galway’s LEADER programme has launched in East Galway with a funding allocation of 4.1 million euro.

The programme which is co-funded by the EU focuses on a locally led approach to meeting the needs of rural communites and businesses.





It will be carried out locally by Galway Rural Development who will focus on areas of job creation, social inclusion and sustainable development.

The programme has launched in the municipal districts of Athenry, Ballinasloe, Loughrea and Tuam and is now accepting expressions of interest.

