New jobs for the city with restaurant opening at Galway Shopping Centre

10 new jobs are being created in Galway city with the opening of Mexican restaurant Zambrero in Galway Shopping Centre

The group’s first Galway outlet opened on Newcastle Road in 2020

The new location in Galway Shopping Centre will be run by franchisees Raj Bathla and Terry Lydon

It will be officially opened today and marks the 29th location in Ireland with plans for further expansion

Zambrero also says it remains committed to its Plate 4 Plate initiative

This sees a meal being donated to combat global hunger for every burrito or bowl purchased