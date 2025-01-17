  • Services

Services

New jobs for the city with restaurant opening at Galway Shopping Centre

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

New jobs for the city with restaurant opening at Galway Shopping Centre
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

10 new jobs are being created in Galway city with the opening of Mexican restaurant Zambrero in Galway Shopping Centre

The group’s first Galway outlet opened on Newcastle Road in 2020

The new location in Galway Shopping Centre will be run by franchisees Raj Bathla and Terry Lydon

It will be officially opened today and marks the 29th location in Ireland with plans for further expansion

Zambrero also says it remains committed to its Plate 4 Plate initiative

This sees a meal being donated to combat global hunger for every burrito or bowl purchased

More like this:
no_space
Sax centre stage as Jess and ICO go From Bach to Bowie

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is turning the spotlight on the saxophone in the first concert of its...

no_space
Music to brighten January days in Clifden’s Ceol an Gheimhridh

Galway’s Ceol an Gheimhridh will take place in Clifden next weekend, on Saturday, January 25. ...

no_space
Galway City Council threatens fines as meters grounded by legal row

It is easier to book a Ryanair flight than pay for parking in Galway City, a meeting of the Counc...

no_space
Connacht aim to put seal on productive Challenge Cup group campaign

By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT head to Cardiff this Friday hoping to finish their Challenge Cup pool ...

no_space
Keep Pálás open — but not at any cost, say Councillors

The doors of the city’s beleaguered arthouse cinema should be kept open, ‘but not at any cost’. ...

no_space
Steeple Sessions continue with Henry Girls

The Henry Girls from Donegal will give a concert in Portumna on Friday next, January 24, as part ...

no_space
Mervue Utd and Renmore both advance in Connacht Junior Cup

Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty The Connacht Junior Cup and Shield contests played over the wee...

no_space
Wegians make it three successive bonus point wins

Galwegians 24 Sligo 7 Galwegians picked up where they left off before Christmas and started...

no_space
Galway’s ‘arthouse cinema’ should not have been built

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley A decent sized crowd stormed the fo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up