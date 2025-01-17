New jobs for the city with restaurant opening at Galway Shopping Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
10 new jobs are being created in Galway city with the opening of Mexican restaurant Zambrero in Galway Shopping Centre
The group’s first Galway outlet opened on Newcastle Road in 2020
The new location in Galway Shopping Centre will be run by franchisees Raj Bathla and Terry Lydon
It will be officially opened today and marks the 29th location in Ireland with plans for further expansion
Zambrero also says it remains committed to its Plate 4 Plate initiative
This sees a meal being donated to combat global hunger for every burrito or bowl purchased