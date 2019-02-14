New jobs boost for Galway

A Galway-based technology start-up this week announced a significant expansion of its operations – creating 45 new jobs over the next three years.

The jobs form part of Joulica’s growth strategy reinforcing Galway’s position as the driving force of Ireland’s Information and Communication Technology industry.

The announcement was made at Joulica’s headquarters in NUIG by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation.

She was joined by Joulica CEO Tony McCormack and Mark Christal, Regional Entrepreneurship Manager at Enterprise Ireland.

The development is supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland’s Research, Development and Innovation Fund.

Founded in 2016 and based in the Business Innovation Center on the campus of NUIG, Joulica has grown rapidly and enjoyed strong commercial success based on its expertise in the Customer Experience domain, real-time analytics and cloud-native software development.

Joulica develops solutions that unlock insights from real-time data streams and accelerates decision making.

This moves beyond the analysis of aging, historical data and allows interactive exploration of the digital nervous systems that underpin today’s organisations.

Customers can use the Joulica platform on private or public clouds to develop and visualize live analytics from the most popular Enterprise message streaming solutions.

The high-skill jobs announced this week will add 45 to the existing 25 staff currently employed by Joulica.

Joulica is seeking experts in software, data analytics and business development to serve new product development opportunities in the US and Europe.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.