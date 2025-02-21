New Irish language environmental programme for young people coming to Spiddal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new Irish language environmental programme for young people is coming to An Spidéal.

Treoraigh do Thodhchai has been running in English in Dublin, but has chosen Galway as its Irish language location.

The free programme will run from March 31st to April 4th and is geared toward students with a cúpla focal aged between 15-17.

Applications are As Gaeilge, and are open until 5PM on Monday February 24th, with 20 spots up for grabs.

Grace D’Arcy, Engagement Programme Manager for Academy of the Near Future explains what the week will entail