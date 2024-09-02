  • Services

New improved Dome to be erected at Galway Lawn Tennis Club

Published:

A new and improved dome is being erected at Galway Lawn Tennis and Sports Club on Threadneedle Road.

The original dome was blown down at the start of the year by Storm Isha, which also resulted in several courts being damaged.


The new Generation 3 Dome structure from Rocklyn Ltd will have improved lighting, insulation and accessibilty.

It will be constructed this Thursday, weather permitting, and is expected to take around four hours to erect.

