New ‘Hydrocurtain’ at Eglinton Canal proving effective at tackling rubbish in waterway

A new ‘hydrocurtain’ installed at Eglinton Canal is proving extremely effective at tackling rubbish in the waterway.

It’s been installed at Ravens Terrace, beside Wolf Tone Bridge – and it’s the first of its kind in the country.





Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Frank Fahy – who is Chair of the Lough Corrib Navigation Trustees – explained how it works.

