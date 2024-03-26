New ‘Hydrocurtain’ at Eglinton Canal proving effective at tackling rubbish in waterway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A new ‘hydrocurtain’ installed at Eglinton Canal is proving extremely effective at tackling rubbish in the waterway.
It’s been installed at Ravens Terrace, beside Wolf Tone Bridge – and it’s the first of its kind in the country.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Frank Fahy – who is Chair of the Lough Corrib Navigation Trustees – explained how it works.
