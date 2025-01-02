New housing estate in Headford denied permission

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans for a new housing estate in Headford have been denied permission by county planners.

Hopeshire Limited is looking to build 28 homes at a site on the west side of the town that would be accessed through the Cúl na Coirre estate.

But county planners have rejected the plans – the first reason being that it would result in excessive density.

Another issue is the apparent lack of desirable links with nearby lands and Headford Town Centre to encourage walking and cycling.