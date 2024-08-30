  • Services

Services

New home builds picking up pace in County Galway

Published:

New home builds picking up pace in County Galway
Share story:

The number of commencement notices for new home builds is picking up pace across County Galway.

The County Council has received notices of 78 new home builds in the past month.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

However, the city is lagging behind, with just three notices issued in the past three months.

Overall, across Galway city and county, the number of commencement notices so far this year still exceeds the end of year total in 2023.

Nationally, since the start of the year, 35,358 homes had commenced building – almost twice as many this time last year.

The post New home builds picking up pace in County Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Russell’s brace helps United close the gap

Galway United 3 Peamount United 1 By Mike Rafferty WITH three games in hand on Women's N...

no_space
Artist takes inspiration from ‘Beneath our Feet’

The KAVA community art gallery in Kinvara’s former courthouse is the venue for Beneath our Feet, ...

no_space
Sculptures set in stone at Coole Park

Clare-based Irish Natural Stone (INStone) is hosting its first outdoor exhibition at Coole Park N...

no_space
Ernesto can’t defeat Galway’s firefighters as they take to Corrib for charity row

Galway’s firefighters are by their nature a hardy crew – so when Storm Ernesto threatened to dera...

no_space
Galway Utd count the cost of late Rovers’ equaliser – again

Shamrock Rovers 1 Galway United 1 GARDAÍ have confirmed that no arrests were made at the Ta...

no_space
Tuam singer on the art of Noise

Prolific Tuam singer/ songwriter Conor O’Donnell and his band the Striped Verses have released th...

no_space
Slick Sarsfields make short work of disappointing rivals

Sarsfields0-22 Castlegar 1-11 By Stephen Glennon at Kenny Park A Ger Farragher-less Cast...

no_space
Average monthly rents in Galway City soars by more than 13% in a year

By Brendan Carroll Average rents in Galway City have soared past the €2,000 a month barrier fo...

no_space
City’s newest adventure nearly sank on way here!

The city’s newest entertainment attraction very nearly ended up at the bottom of the sea on its w...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up